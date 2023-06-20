NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 360 ($4.61) price target on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.48) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 341.43 ($4.37).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.7 %

LON NWG opened at GBX 248.30 ($3.18) on Monday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.20 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.10 ($4.01). The company has a market cap of £22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 274.57.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other NatWest Group news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,464.34). In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 7,318 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,904.96 ($25,470.20). Also, insider Frank Dangeard bought 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,464.34). Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.