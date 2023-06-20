Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
