Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.96 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

