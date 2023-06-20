Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.2 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.