NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57.

NiSource Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NI opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

