Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $7.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $3.35 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a PE ratio of -335,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 119,172 shares of company stock valued at $548,897 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.