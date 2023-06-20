Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $7.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $3.35 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a PE ratio of -335,000.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 107,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 119,172 shares of company stock valued at $548,897 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Further Reading

