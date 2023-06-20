Northland Capmk Weighs in on Iteris, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Iteris in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITI. StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

ITI stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

