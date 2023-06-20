Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.75 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI stock opened at C$27.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.92. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$27.08 and a 52 week high of C$47.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$663.80 million.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

