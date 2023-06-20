Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

NOC stock opened at $458.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

