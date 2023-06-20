Northside Capital Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $319.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.67. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.58.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

