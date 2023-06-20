Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Starbucks by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 42,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

