Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,302 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.