Northside Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $523.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

