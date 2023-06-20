Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 30,475 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,475 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 89.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 108,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 51,070 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

