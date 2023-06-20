Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $366.58 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.54 and a 12 month high of $370.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

