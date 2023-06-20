Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 74,213 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 99,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 97.0% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

