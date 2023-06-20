NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.68 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Read More

