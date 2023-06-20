NuVista Energy Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVista Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.03.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.11 and a twelve month high of C$14.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.98.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

