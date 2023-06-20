Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $267.32 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $267.32 million and $9.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.81 or 0.06436725 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00031601 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

