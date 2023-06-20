Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $7.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLPX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,714,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,311,000 after purchasing an additional 671,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538,084 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olaplex by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $18,806,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.