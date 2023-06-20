Omega Financial Group LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $441.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.79 and a 200-day moving average of $406.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

