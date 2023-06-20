ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $91.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,819,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

