OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.