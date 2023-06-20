Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 173.8% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.9% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

