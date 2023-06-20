OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $339,570.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

