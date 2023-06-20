Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.
Ovintiv Company Profile
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
