Pacific Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pacific Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

