Pacific Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 34,509 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.1% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

