Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

