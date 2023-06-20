Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. On average, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

