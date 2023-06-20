Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $246.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $247.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

