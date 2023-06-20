Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.46. Parex Resources had a net margin of 45.00% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of C$444.55 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PXT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

TSE:PXT opened at C$27.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.10. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.81 and a 52 week high of C$28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

