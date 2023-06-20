Parkside Advisors LLC Buys 76 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.87 and a 200-day moving average of $276.89. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.