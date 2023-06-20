Parkside Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

