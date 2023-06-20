Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 11,113 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
NYSE:PG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
