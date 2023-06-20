Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Down 0.3 %

PII opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.