Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SAP by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in SAP by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SAP opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.