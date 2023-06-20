Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $369,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUEM stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

