Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $497,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.