Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,877,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 221.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Trading Down 3.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $431.96 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.77. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

