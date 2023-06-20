Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

MCHP stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

