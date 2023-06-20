Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

