Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $30.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEBO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,095 shares of company stock worth $102,825 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $797.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.05%.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.