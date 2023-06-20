PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.44. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

