PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

