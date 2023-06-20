PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

