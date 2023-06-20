Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.09 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

