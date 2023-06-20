Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) vs. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Head-To-Head Survey

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.42 billion 8.49 $653.61 million $5.62 20.13 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.95 $48.32 million $0.47 72.53

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 41.27% 12.09% 6.55% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.39% 2.11% 1.16%

Dividends

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Camden Property Trust pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 238.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Camden Property Trust and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 2 0 2.33

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $128.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. Given Camden Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 60,652 apartment homes in 178 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 15 consecutive years, most recently ranking #26.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. Phillips Edison & Company Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P.

