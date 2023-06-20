Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.11. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

