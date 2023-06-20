Premia (PREMIA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,818.19

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $21,818.19 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

